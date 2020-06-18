Amenities

1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.00

Unit: Single Family Home

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Garage: Detached 1 Car

Washer/Dryer Included

Pets Allowed: YES



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located just blocks from KSU Football Stadium! The living room features large windows and a new ceiling fan. The spacious eat-in kitchen features a new Dishwasher, and abundant counter space. Directly off the kitchen is a screened in patio, which is excellent for outdoor entertaining. Also directly off the kitchen are the brand new Washer and Dryer. The guest bathroom features new flooring, and is nicely updated. Two of the bedrooms feature new carpeting, and are freshly painted. The master bedroom features dual closets and an on-suite bath, which has been completely remodeled. The fourth bedroom is located on the other end of the home, and features abundant space, a new ceiling fan, and outdoor access through a private door leading to the back patio.



Exterior Amenities: Detached one car garage features numerous cabinets for additional storage. There is also a detached storage shed in the back yard. Large covered patio along the back of the property in addition to screened in patio.



Other: Pets allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage.



