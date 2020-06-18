All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1733 Ranser Rd

1733 Ranser Road · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS 66502
College Hill Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1733 Ranser Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
parking
garage
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.00
Unit: Single Family Home
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Garage: Detached 1 Car
Washer/Dryer Included
Pets Allowed: YES

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located just blocks from KSU Football Stadium! The living room features large windows and a new ceiling fan. The spacious eat-in kitchen features a new Dishwasher, and abundant counter space. Directly off the kitchen is a screened in patio, which is excellent for outdoor entertaining. Also directly off the kitchen are the brand new Washer and Dryer. The guest bathroom features new flooring, and is nicely updated. Two of the bedrooms feature new carpeting, and are freshly painted. The master bedroom features dual closets and an on-suite bath, which has been completely remodeled. The fourth bedroom is located on the other end of the home, and features abundant space, a new ceiling fan, and outdoor access through a private door leading to the back patio.

Exterior Amenities: Detached one car garage features numerous cabinets for additional storage. There is also a detached storage shed in the back yard. Large covered patio along the back of the property in addition to screened in patio.

Other: Pets allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Zoning Regulations.

(RLNE2039735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Ranser Rd have any available units?
1733 Ranser Rd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Ranser Rd have?
Some of 1733 Ranser Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Ranser Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Ranser Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Ranser Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Ranser Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Ranser Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1733 Ranser Rd does offer parking.
Does 1733 Ranser Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 Ranser Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Ranser Rd have a pool?
No, 1733 Ranser Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Ranser Rd have accessible units?
No, 1733 Ranser Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Ranser Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 Ranser Rd has units with dishwashers.
