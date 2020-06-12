All apartments in Manhattan
1700 Poyntz Ave.
1700 Poyntz Ave.

1700 Poyntz Avenue · (785) 320-7977
Location

1700 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Humboldt West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 Poyntz Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
1700 Poyntz Ave. Available 08/01/20 Large 4+ Bedroom house in exceptional location! Price Reduced, won't last long! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,400
Bedrooms: 4 (bonus room in basement)
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer: included
Parking: Large driveway on side of property
Pets allowed: Subject to Owner's Approval

$200.00 off first full month's rent AND $100 gift card upon August 1st move in.

Interior Amenities: Single family dwelling for rent located in central Manhattan, KS on the corner of historic Poyntz Ave. and 17th St.! The living room features refinished hardwood floors and a fireplace as a decorative piece only. The formal dining room is big and features window seats with built in storage under them. The kitchen features updated appliances, a bar top/breakfast top and a pantry. The two main floor bedrooms are spacious and feature decent sized closets. The main floor bathroom features built in medicine cabinet and a full shower. The basement features the laundry room, great room/living room area, another full bathroom, a bonus room off the great room and 2 full bedrooms with good sized closets. Hardwood floors in dining room, living room, main floor hall and both bedrooms on main floor. Tile located in the kitchen, laundry room, and both bathrooms. Carpet located in the great room, bonus room and both bedrooms in basement.

Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan! Close to Kansas State University and other local Elementary Schools and High School. Large front porch. Patio off kitchen for grilling.

Other: Driveway on side of property. No smoking inside. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE2008382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have any available units?
1700 Poyntz Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have?
Some of 1700 Poyntz Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Poyntz Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Poyntz Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Poyntz Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Poyntz Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Poyntz Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Poyntz Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have a pool?
No, 1700 Poyntz Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1700 Poyntz Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Poyntz Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Poyntz Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
