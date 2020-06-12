Amenities

1700 Poyntz Ave. Available 08/01/20 Large 4+ Bedroom house in exceptional location! Price Reduced, won't last long! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,400

Bedrooms: 4 (bonus room in basement)

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer: included

Parking: Large driveway on side of property

Pets allowed: Subject to Owner's Approval



$200.00 off first full month's rent AND $100 gift card upon August 1st move in.



Interior Amenities: Single family dwelling for rent located in central Manhattan, KS on the corner of historic Poyntz Ave. and 17th St.! The living room features refinished hardwood floors and a fireplace as a decorative piece only. The formal dining room is big and features window seats with built in storage under them. The kitchen features updated appliances, a bar top/breakfast top and a pantry. The two main floor bedrooms are spacious and feature decent sized closets. The main floor bathroom features built in medicine cabinet and a full shower. The basement features the laundry room, great room/living room area, another full bathroom, a bonus room off the great room and 2 full bedrooms with good sized closets. Hardwood floors in dining room, living room, main floor hall and both bedrooms on main floor. Tile located in the kitchen, laundry room, and both bathrooms. Carpet located in the great room, bonus room and both bedrooms in basement.



Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan! Close to Kansas State University and other local Elementary Schools and High School. Large front porch. Patio off kitchen for grilling.



Other: Driveway on side of property. No smoking inside. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.



