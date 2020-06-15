1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft

Amenities
TWO-BEDROOM APT, FREE LAUNDRY, WATER/TRASH PAID -- AUGUST 1ST
Location: 1621 Fairchild, Manhattan, KS
We have a two-bedroom, above-ground apartment that is available for rent on August 1st.
The rent is $750 per month. The tenants pay electric (there is no gas bill); THE LANDLORD PAYS WATER & TRASH.
The apartment has off-street parking with a FREE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE APT. It is located 2 blocks south of K-State and the lawn care is taken care of by the landlord.
NO pets are allowed (no exceptions).
Please call or text us at 785-410-8256 if you would like to see the apartment or have any questions.
Thank you!