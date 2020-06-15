All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft

1621 Fairchild Avenue · (785) 410-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1621 Fairchild Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TWO-BEDROOM APT, FREE LAUNDRY, WATER/TRASH PAID -- AUGUST 1ST
Location: 1621 Fairchild, Manhattan, KS

We have a two-bedroom, above-ground apartment that is available for rent on August 1st.

The rent is $750 per month. The tenants pay electric (there is no gas bill); THE LANDLORD PAYS WATER & TRASH.

The apartment has off-street parking with a FREE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE APT. It is located 2 blocks south of K-State and the lawn care is taken care of by the landlord.

NO pets are allowed (no exceptions).

Please call or text us at 785-410-8256 if you would like to see the apartment or have any questions.

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have any available units?
1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have?
Some of 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft does offer parking.
Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have a pool?
No, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have accessible units?
No, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity