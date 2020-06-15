1621 Fairchild, Apt. 2 - Loft

Amenities

TWO-BEDROOM APT, FREE LAUNDRY, WATER/TRASH PAID -- AUGUST 1ST

Location: 1621 Fairchild, Manhattan, KS



We have a two-bedroom, above-ground apartment that is available for rent on August 1st.



The rent is $750 per month. The tenants pay electric (there is no gas bill); THE LANDLORD PAYS WATER & TRASH.



The apartment has off-street parking with a FREE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE APT. It is located 2 blocks south of K-State and the lawn care is taken care of by the landlord.



NO pets are allowed (no exceptions).



Please call or text us at 785-410-8256 if you would like to see the apartment or have any questions.



Thank you!