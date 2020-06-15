Amenities
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district. This home is loaded with old-world charm and updated amenities. Features include:
- Higher end finishes throughout
- Large backyard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master bedroom/bathroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
- Large living spaces
- Outdoor Storage
- Washer/dryer included
- Pet friendly
Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawncare and snow removal.
TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.
We look forward to helping you find your next home!
Equal Housing Opportunity.
(RLNE5852727)