1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district. This home is loaded with old-world charm and updated amenities. Features include:



- Higher end finishes throughout

- Large backyard

- Spacious bedrooms

- Master bedroom/bathroom

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)

- Large living spaces

- Outdoor Storage

- Washer/dryer included

- Pet friendly



Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawncare and snow removal.



