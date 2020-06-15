All apartments in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS
1331 Pierre St
Last updated June 15 2020

1331 Pierre St

1331 Pierre Street · (785) 370-0162
Location

1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1331 Pierre St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district. This home is loaded with old-world charm and updated amenities. Features include:

- Higher end finishes throughout
- Large backyard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master bedroom/bathroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
- Large living spaces
- Outdoor Storage
- Washer/dryer included
- Pet friendly

Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawncare and snow removal.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your next home!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5852727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Pierre St have any available units?
1331 Pierre St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Pierre St have?
Some of 1331 Pierre St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Pierre St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Pierre St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Pierre St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Pierre St is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Pierre St offer parking?
No, 1331 Pierre St does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Pierre St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Pierre St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Pierre St have a pool?
No, 1331 Pierre St does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Pierre St have accessible units?
No, 1331 Pierre St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Pierre St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Pierre St has units with dishwashers.
