Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1109 Newfoundland Drive

1109 Newfoundland Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1109 Newfoundland Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 Newfoundland Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1109 Newfoundland Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhome on west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,200
Lawn care and Trash provided in rent price (No natural gas at property)
2 Story Town home
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
1 vehicle garage
USD 383 School District
Open Floor Plan
Washer/Dryer included as amenity
Pets allowed: No

Interior Amenities: This Townhome for rent features an open floor plan on the main floor. The kitchen features all built in appliances and a eating bar. The kitchen opens up to the living room. The master suite on the main floor features large closet space and a master bathroom. The walkout basement features 2 more spacious bedrooms, a bonus room that can be used as an office space, another full bathroom and a storage room that has washer/dryer included as an amenity. Carpets in all bedrooms, living room, and hallways.

Exterior Amenities: Located on the west side of town off Scenic Drive Short drive to Fort Riley. Lawn Care provided by Homeowner Association. Second story deck and patio in back yard.

Others: Pet are not allowed. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2447059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have any available units?
1109 Newfoundland Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have?
Some of 1109 Newfoundland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Newfoundland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Newfoundland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Newfoundland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Newfoundland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Newfoundland Drive does offer parking.
Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Newfoundland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Newfoundland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Newfoundland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Newfoundland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Newfoundland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
