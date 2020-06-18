Amenities

1109 Newfoundland Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhome on west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,200

Lawn care and Trash provided in rent price (No natural gas at property)

2 Story Town home

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

1 vehicle garage

USD 383 School District

Open Floor Plan

Washer/Dryer included as amenity

Pets allowed: No



Interior Amenities: This Townhome for rent features an open floor plan on the main floor. The kitchen features all built in appliances and a eating bar. The kitchen opens up to the living room. The master suite on the main floor features large closet space and a master bathroom. The walkout basement features 2 more spacious bedrooms, a bonus room that can be used as an office space, another full bathroom and a storage room that has washer/dryer included as an amenity. Carpets in all bedrooms, living room, and hallways.



Exterior Amenities: Located on the west side of town off Scenic Drive Short drive to Fort Riley. Lawn Care provided by Homeowner Association. Second story deck and patio in back yard.



Others: Pet are not allowed. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE2447059)