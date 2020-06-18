Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

1052 Highland Ridge Dr. Available 07/17/20 3D Tour Available - Fenced In Yard + West Side of Manhattan + 2 Car Garage! Available July 17th! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7lwTb?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1



The kitchen boasts granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances and custom wood cabinets. The kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles with carpet throughout the rest of the house. Keep your vehicles out of the weather with the spacious 2 car garage. The back yard is fenced in and offers a concrete back patio for grilling or relaxing.



*Washer/Dryer Hookups

*No Co-Signers per owners policy



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



No Cats Allowed



