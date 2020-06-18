All apartments in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1052 Highland Ridge Drive · (785) 236-1988
Location

1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Stone Pointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. · Avail. Jul 17

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1052 Highland Ridge Dr. Available 07/17/20 3D Tour Available - Fenced In Yard + West Side of Manhattan + 2 Car Garage! Available July 17th! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7lwTb?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1

The kitchen boasts granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances and custom wood cabinets. The kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms have ceramic tiles with carpet throughout the rest of the house. Keep your vehicles out of the weather with the spacious 2 car garage. The back yard is fenced in and offers a concrete back patio for grilling or relaxing.

*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*No Co-Signers per owners policy

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5504611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have any available units?
1052 Highland Ridge Dr. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 1052 Highland Ridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Highland Ridge Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Highland Ridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
