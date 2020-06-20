All apartments in Junction City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2454 Fox Sparrow Ct

2454 Fox Sparrow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Fox Sparrow Court, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Spacious open floor plan Large kitchen and dining area with ceramic tile flooring and service bar. Nice size living room. There is a 1/2 bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms located on the top floor with two full bathrooms. House located at the end of a cul-de-sac. 100 yards from pond with catch fish and bass! Pets are with approval.

(RLNE5788896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have any available units?
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
What amenities does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have?
Some of 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct does offer parking.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have a pool?
No, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2454 Fox Sparrow Ct has units with air conditioning.
