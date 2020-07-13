/
pet friendly apartments
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$684
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$628
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$983
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.
324 W 5th
324 West 5th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3105 sqft
324 W 5th Available 08/20/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Space galore in this 1925 year built home. With 3 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming rooms, there is plenty of space for everyone and everything.
2719 Sage Ct.
2719 Sage Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
2719 Sage Ct. Available 08/01/20 - This property is located in a very quiet, family-oriented community. The house offers a great amount of living space with raised ceilings to make it feel even more open.
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1/2 Off First Full Months Rent! - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
2221 Cinder
2221 Cinder Court, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
2221 Cinder Available 09/01/20 Great Home! Great Neighborhood! - Looking for a single family home that offers a convenient location to Ft Riley and is also simply adorable, look no further! This 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac offers just
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage. Call today to schedule your showing.
2008 Deer Trail
2008 Deer Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
2008 Deer Trail Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for Rent - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is spacious with lots of storage! The entrance of this home definitely has a welcome feeling. High vaulted ceilings in the living room.
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Paint throughout the home.
1019 Moss Circle
1019 Moss Circle, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
1019 Moss Circle Available 07/31/20 - This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is rent ready. The back yard is spacious for your furry little friends. Call us today for your showing! (RLNE4562747)
1609 Custer Rd.
1609 Custer Road, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
1609 Custer Rd. Available 08/01/20 - What a cute, single-family home this is! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, one car garage, and washer/dryer hookups. Your furry friend will love the large, fenced-in yard.
612 W 8th St.
612 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
612 W 8th St. Available 08/03/20 - This home has a large family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with a dining room and tile flooring. 2 spare bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom has dual closets and a master suite.
235 E. 12th St #3
235 East 12th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Partially Furnished Apartment! - This apartment is a GREAT money-saver! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and is PARTIALLY FURNISHED! That includes couches, beds, tables, even a flat screen TV! And to make this deal even sweeter water, trash
527 W 14th Apt #2
527 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
527 W 14th Apt #2 Available 08/07/20 - (RLNE5814456)
2010 Thompson
2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
2010 Thompson Available 07/26/20 2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage & full walkout basement !Located close to post, Junction City & I-70.
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.
817 W. 13th
817 W 13th St, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1466 sqft
817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready.
911 N Garfield
911 North Garfield Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
911 N Garfield Available 05/08/20 Quiet Cul de Sac - This charming 3 bedroom ranch style home is situated towards the end of a quiet cul de sac and is centrally located.
630 W. 11th Apt B
630 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
630 W. 11th Apt B Available 04/10/20 Owner Pays Water Service - This clean and move in ready 2 bedroom duplex offers just enough space for you and your belongings.
2604 Valentine
2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground! This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3548 sqft
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.
1625 Bradley Avenue
1625 Bradley Avenue, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
672 sqft
Available Now! Very cute 2 BD, 1 bath home. Located close to Ft. Riley. Pets okay upon approval and with appropriate deposit/fees. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.