/
/
geary county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
150 Apartments for rent in Geary County, KS📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
92 Units Available
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$643
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$703
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$937
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$996
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 Marshall Cir
1107 Marshall Circle, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1262 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Ranch home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Property Id: 181409 Available August 10! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 baths has many fine features such as a fireplace, jetted tub, patio, fenced yard, large shed, 2 car attached garage,
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1438 W 11th St
1438 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Westwood Area - Property Id: 316394 3 bedroom, 1 bath in the Westwood area of Junction City. NO Pets. Available September 1, 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
308 S. Washington
308 South Washington Street, Junction City, KS
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5935349)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1316 Elm Creek Drive
1316 Elm Creek Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1465 sqft
1316 Elm Creek Drive Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Fenced in back yard and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and close to schools.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
324 W 5th
324 West 5th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3105 sqft
324 W 5th Available 08/20/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Space galore in this 1925 year built home. With 3 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming rooms, there is plenty of space for everyone and everything.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
439 W 2nd St
439 West 2nd Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2373 sqft
439 W 2nd St Available 08/14/20 Renovated Charming Home - This home was originally built in 1930 and has since been renovated! The home still has the original hard wood flooring throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2719 Sage Ct.
2719 Sage Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
2719 Sage Ct. Available 08/01/20 - This property is located in a very quiet, family-oriented community. The house offers a great amount of living space with raised ceilings to make it feel even more open.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
612 W 8th St.
612 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
612 W 8th St. Available 08/03/20 - This home has a large family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with a dining room and tile flooring. 2 spare bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom has dual closets and a master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
235 E. 12th St #3
235 East 12th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Partially Furnished Apartment! - This apartment is a GREAT money-saver! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and is PARTIALLY FURNISHED! That includes couches, beds, tables, even a flat screen TV! And to make this deal even sweeter water, trash
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
527 W 14th Apt #2
527 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
527 W 14th Apt #2 Available 08/07/20 - (RLNE5814456)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1/2 Off First Full Months Rent! - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2611 Kathie Drive
2611 Kathie Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2611 Kathie Drive Available 09/01/20 Large Duplex across from Spring Valley - This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath is located right across the street from Spring Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Windwood Dr Apt B
903 Windwood Drive, Junction City, KS
Studio
$600
903 Windwood Dr Apt B Available 07/24/20 Cute Apartment! - This cute 2 bedroom apartment is located in the southwest part of Junction City offering easy access to Hwy 77. Close to shopping, restaurants and Ft Riley.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
701 Plaza Dr
701 Plaza Drive, Grandview Plaza, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
965 sqft
701 Plaza Dr Available 08/01/20 701 Plaza Drive - This Charming home will have you Stunned the moment you walk through the door. With a large open window and bright, soft colors, there is so much natural light to welcome you in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Country Club Ln
1140 Country Club Lane, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
1140 Country Club Ln Available 08/17/20 Quality Home Management - Schedule a showing: https://www.qhmks.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Fuller Circle
38 Fuller Circle, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1998 sqft
38 Fuller Circle Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom townhouse close to Ft. Riley - This amazing 4 bedroom townhome is a must see to appreciate. Close to post. Floor plans are wide open, spacious and contemporary! Virtual Walkthrough ---> https://my.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 Moss Circle
1019 Moss Circle, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
1019 Moss Circle Available 07/31/20 - This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is rent ready. The back yard is spacious for your furry little friends. Call us today for your showing! (RLNE4562747)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1609 Custer Rd.
1609 Custer Road, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
1609 Custer Rd. Available 08/01/20 - What a cute, single-family home this is! It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, one car garage, and washer/dryer hookups. Your furry friend will love the large, fenced-in yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2514 Deerfield
2514 Deerfield Blvd, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1680 sqft
2514 Deerfield Available 09/11/20 Just Minutes to Ft. Riley - Looking for a home that has lots to offer and is close to Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 Marshall
1108 Marshall Cir, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1214 sqft
1108 Marshall Available 09/10/20 Well Maintained Rancher - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home awaits new tenants. The 2 car garage, privacy fenced in yard, and master ensuite are just a few amenties to mention.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Geary County area include Washburn University, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Topeka, Junction City, Ogden, and Manhattan have apartments for rent.