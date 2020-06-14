Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with garage

27 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with garage

Junction City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

91 Units Available
91 Units Available
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$651
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$654
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
922 S Madison St Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside Dr. Available 07/07/20 1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
59 Fuller Cir
59 Fuller Circle, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1998 sqft
59 Fuller Cir Available 07/10/20 Spacious TownHome - Spanning 3 levels this town-home has all the room you'll need! Included are 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1901 Thompson
1901 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
608 Chadwick Ct
608 Chadwick Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3084 sqft
435 W. Chestnut St.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2743 Anderson
2743 Anderson Drive, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2743 Anderson Available 07/13/20 Available July 13! - AVAILABLE: July 13 Rent: $1,200 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Washer/Dryer Hookups 2 Car Garage Pets Allowed: YES Interior Amenities: Updated single family property built in 2007 for rent!! This home is

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1108 Oakview Drive
1108 Oakview Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1787 sqft
1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2454 Fox Sparrow Ct
2454 Fox Sparrow Court, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1645 sqft
- Spacious open floor plan Large kitchen and dining area with ceramic tile flooring and service bar. Nice size living room. There is a 1/2 bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms located on the top floor with two full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2710 Oakwood Dr.
2710 Oakwood Drive, Junction City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2198 sqft
2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
317 West 8th
317 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1228 sqft
You'll love this cottage bungalow! It's a lot bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of wood features to include hard wood floors. There's also a big storage garage out back.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
817 W. 13th
817 W 13th St, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1466 sqft
817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2604 Valentine
2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground! This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3548 sqft
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Available September 2018! This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
322 Clydesdale Circle
322 Clydesdale Circle, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1840 sqft
322 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 Quiet Home Close to Post - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Ranch Style home with an attached garage! Central location to Fort Riley and Manhattan.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
428 Clydesdale Circle
428 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
428 Clydesdale Circle Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE HILL! - Single family home for rent on the hill in Ogden. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Open floor plan with large windows.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.
City Guide for Junction City, KS

"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Junction City, KS

Junction City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

