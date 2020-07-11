/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
18 Luxury Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$983
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1350 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
324 W 5th
324 West 5th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3105 sqft
324 W 5th Available 08/20/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Space galore in this 1925 year built home. With 3 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming rooms, there is plenty of space for everyone and everything.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2719 Sage Ct.
2719 Sage Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
2719 Sage Ct. Available 08/01/20 - This property is located in a very quiet, family-oriented community. The house offers a great amount of living space with raised ceilings to make it feel even more open.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Deer Trail
2008 Deer Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
2008 Deer Trail Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for Rent - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is spacious with lots of storage! The entrance of this home definitely has a welcome feeling. High vaulted ceilings in the living room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Paint throughout the home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
612 W 8th St.
612 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
612 W 8th St. Available 08/03/20 - This home has a large family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with a dining room and tile flooring. 2 spare bedrooms and hall bath. The master bedroom has dual closets and a master suite.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2010 Thompson
2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
2010 Thompson Available 07/26/20 2010 Thompson Drive, Junction City - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage & full walkout basement !Located close to post, Junction City & I-70.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1607 14th St Pl
1607 14th Street Place, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1506 sqft
1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan.
1 of 8
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2604 Valentine
2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground! This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Countryside
514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3548 sqft
Available August 2018! This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Available September 2018! This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
439 W 2nd St
439 West 2nd Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2373 sqft
439 W 2nd St Available 08/14/20 Renovated Charming Home - This home was originally built in 1930 and has since been renovated! The home still has the original hard wood flooring throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1812 Lydia Lane
1812 Lydia Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1387 sqft
Fenced Yard & Pet Friendly - Spacious duplex and finished basement make this home a must see! A master suite on it's own level with full bathroom and dual closets gives you your own private getaway.
Results within 1 mile of Junction City
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
701 Plaza Dr
701 Plaza Drive, Grandview Plaza, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
965 sqft
701 Plaza Dr Available 08/01/20 701 Plaza Drive - This Charming home will have you Stunned the moment you walk through the door. With a large open window and bright, soft colors, there is so much natural light to welcome you in.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
3708 Saddle Horn Trail
3708 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1700 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)
1 of 11
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 Saddle Horn Trail
3727 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3727 Saddle Horn Trail Available 10/02/20 TONS OF SPACE! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Get this great townhome before someone else does! Enjoy great views and walking trails with the luxury of being so close to the highway for short