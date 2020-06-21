Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway Available 07/25/20 Close to Ft. Riley - New to the rental market ~ this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is ready for a new tenant. Open living/dining/kitchen area on the main floor with access to the backyard patio and privacy fenced yard. The upstairs houses the 3 bedrooms to include a spacious master suite with larger shower and a walk in closet as well as laundry area for ease on laundry day.



Property is pet friendly with approved pets and appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Call 785-223-5505 or stop by today to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE3402958)