1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway

Location

1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway Available 07/25/20 Close to Ft. Riley - New to the rental market ~ this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is ready for a new tenant. Open living/dining/kitchen area on the main floor with access to the backyard patio and privacy fenced yard. The upstairs houses the 3 bedrooms to include a spacious master suite with larger shower and a walk in closet as well as laundry area for ease on laundry day.

Property is pet friendly with approved pets and appropriate refundable pet deposit.

Call 785-223-5505 or stop by today to schedule your viewing.

(RLNE3402958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have any available units?
1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
What amenities does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have?
Some of 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have a pool?
No, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Buffalo Soldier Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
