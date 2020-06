Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two bed with garage - Two bedroom house with washer and dryer hookups, porch, and partially fenced in yard and one car garage. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis for a $200 one time fee per animal. All adults must fill out a free application on our website.



www.grpmrents.com



Benji, 620-960-1120



(RLNE5838626)