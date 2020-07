Amenities

321 E 14th Ave Available 07/26/20 Coming soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in great neighborhood - Coming Soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in nice neighborhood. Big backyard and updated central HVAC system. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Stove, fridge and dishwasher included and warranted! Detached one car garage with basketball goal! No pets/no smoking. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renter’s insurance policy. 12 month lease. $795/mo with a $795 deposit. More information and application at rockrentalsks.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2729785)