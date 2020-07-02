All apartments in Hutchinson
Last updated July 2 2020

201 E 11th Ave

201 E 11th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

201 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
201 E 11th Ave - Affordable Two Bedroom - Home has central gas heat and central air conditioning and we've recently installed new flooring throughout this two bedroom bungalow. Only four blocks from HCC, so could be a good fit for students. Includes washer and dryer hookups and off-street parking. One small dog considered on a case-by-case basis at landlord's discretion and if accepted add a $25 fee monthly. No smoking inside. No appliances included. Small one car detached garage. If interested go to grpmrents.com and do a free, online application after which we will call you for a showing.

(RLNE4597669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E 11th Ave have any available units?
201 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutchinson, KS.
What amenities does 201 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 201 E 11th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 201 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 201 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 201 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 E 11th Ave has units with air conditioning.
