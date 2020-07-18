All apartments in Hutchinson
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

116 W 10th Ave

116 West 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 West 10th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 1.5 bath home rent or sale, we finance - Large home has four bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a covered front porch, high ceilings in many of the rooms, a beautiful wood staircase, a sun room on the main floor, formal living and dining rooms on the main floor, full kitchen appliance package, vinyl siding, and a detached two-car garage with alley access. Central gas heat and central air conditioning. No pets or smoking inside. Small unfinished basement. No furniture included. Washer/dryer hookups. If interested, fill out a free online application at grpmrents.com after which we will set up a showing. Benji Mast 620 960 1120.
Also available for sale and we finance with you paying only $4000 downpayment. We finance for 20 years and your monthly payment is $683.99 and after 20 years the home is totally paid off and we release the mortgage. Payment includes principal, interest, taxes, escrow fee. This does not include insurance which we require. Call Marvin if you are interested in purchasing at 620 200 5650

(RLNE5899297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

