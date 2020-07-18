116 W 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 1.5 bath home rent or sale, we finance - Large home has four bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a covered front porch, high ceilings in many of the rooms, a beautiful wood staircase, a sun room on the main floor, formal living and dining rooms on the main floor, full kitchen appliance package, vinyl siding, and a detached two-car garage with alley access. Central gas heat and central air conditioning. No pets or smoking inside. Small unfinished basement. No furniture included. Washer/dryer hookups. If interested, fill out a free online application at grpmrents.com after which we will set up a showing. Benji Mast 620 960 1120.

Also available for sale and we finance with you paying only $4000 downpayment. We finance for 20 years and your monthly payment is $683.99 and after 20 years the home is totally paid off and we release the mortgage. Payment includes principal, interest, taxes, escrow fee. This does not include insurance which we require. Call Marvin if you are interested in purchasing at 620 200 5650



