Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

112 S 10th St A

112 South 10th Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

112 South 10th Street, Herington, KS 67449

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$375

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$375 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296432

112 S 10th Street, Herington, Kansas 67449
3 beds 1 bath 1092 sq ft Lot size 6969 sq ft

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$375.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $36,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296432
Property Id 296432

(RLNE5841891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

