Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:47 PM

44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$770
1169 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
6895 S. Broadway lot # 246
6895 South Broadway Avenue, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
960 sqft
Haysville Area - 12 by 80 Modular Home Central Heat/Air Haysville School District Washer/Dryer Hook ups 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lot Rent included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764291)

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
182 N Marlen Dr
182 Marlen Drive, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1976 sqft
3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3233 S Illinois
3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1325 sqft
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447 Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1809 S Millwood
1809 South Millwood, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1998 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home - 3 bed 3 bath Unfinished basement 1,998 SQFT No pets Fenced in backyard with shed Central heating/air West high Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 900.00 rent 750.00 deposit 35.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW This home will dazzle you with it's: - Two

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

