38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
701 N First 104
701 N 1st St Unit 117, Colwich, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Brand new duplex's, Colwich Ks - Property Id: 298321 Brand New duplex located in Colwich Ks, Andale schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
1127 N Richmond Ave
1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Ridge
1 Unit Available
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
1923 n. Burns
1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Power
1 Unit Available
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
523 N. Elder
523 North Elder Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
1104 sqft
523 N. Elder - Property Id: 278418 523 N. Elder Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $ 695.00 Deposit: 695.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.

