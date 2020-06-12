/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
701 N First 104
701 N 1st St Unit 117, Colwich, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Brand new duplex's, Colwich Ks - Property Id: 298321 Brand New duplex located in Colwich Ks, Andale schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
1127 N Richmond Ave
1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Ridge
1 Unit Available
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
1923 n. Burns
1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Power
1 Unit Available
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
523 N. Elder
523 North Elder Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
1104 sqft
523 N. Elder - Property Id: 278418 523 N. Elder Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $ 695.00 Deposit: 695.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.
