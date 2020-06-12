Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Andover, KS

Last updated June 12
Terradyne
1 Unit Available
1113 Terradyne Dr
1113 Terradyne Drive, Andover, KS
Beautiful Home on Terradyne Golf Course - Over 4,200 SF with Everything You Need! - This is a spectacular home in the wonderful Terradyne County Club neighborhood, perfect for any executive or golfing family! This house located is in the Andover

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
1742 N. Riverbirch Ct
1742 North Riverbirch Court, Andover, KS
Andover property in Caywood Subdivision - Ranch Style Home 4 Bedroom + Bonus room 3 bath 3 car garage Walk out basement Playground with a pond Laminate flooring Newer carpeting Vaulted ceilings (RLNE5469537)

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
130 S. Westview
130 South Westview Road, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS.
Results within 1 mile of Andover

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
13609 East Pawnee Street - 33
13609 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS
Bi-level plan with lots of space and a great layout. The second floor includes the master bedroom and bathroom, the second bedroom and bathroom, and the laundry. The basement includes a full bathroom and two bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Andover

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11044 Fawn Grove
11044 E Fawn Grove St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
11044 Fawn Grove Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhomes - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service Included. (RLNE5820783)

Last updated June 12
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)

Last updated June 12
Crestview
1 Unit Available
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
723 Deer Haven
723 S Deer Haven St, Wichita, KS
723 Deer Haven Available 06/15/20 Luxury Townhomes - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service Included (RLNE5780952)
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

Last updated June 12
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.

Last updated June 12
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW This home will dazzle you with it's: - Two

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

Last updated June 12
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

Last updated June 12
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 12
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1732 S Beech St
1732 South Beech Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
**AMAZING 3 BEDROOM BI-LEVEL DUPLEX** - Amazingly spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level duplex in a quiet East Wichita cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Town East Mall, restaurants, entertainment, shopping etc.

Last updated June 12
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
708 Prairie Park Rd
708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
Where can you get 2 fireplaces, a separate upstairs bedroom with a half bath that feels like your own apartment, updated colors, natural flooring, a new dishwasher, a nice refrigerator all with a huge fenced-in yard on a quiet, established

Last updated June 12
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

Last updated June 12
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

