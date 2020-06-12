/
3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2144 N 127th Ct East
2144 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
2144 N 127th Ct East - 2144 N 127th Ct East Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5788571)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Power
1 Unit Available
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1609 N Ash
1609 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bed 2 bath - SECTION 8 OK .New Floors Fresh Paint 3 Bed 2 Bath Bricked in with Gate Carport, Kitchen ,Living, Dining, & Den. (RLNE5588616)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
7716 E. 30th North
7716 East 30th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1949 sqft
Available Now - 3 bed 2 bath Finished basement 1 car garage Central air Washer/dryer hook ups Fenced yard 1,949 SQFT No dining area Heights high No pets Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1100.00 rent 850.00 deposit 35.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1842 North Doreen Street
1842 North Doreen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1460 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a great place to call home. With a garage and a nice fireplace to cozy up to during the cold winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Aire
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11044 Fawn Grove
11044 E Fawn Grove St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
11044 Fawn Grove Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhomes - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service Included. (RLNE5820783)