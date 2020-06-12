/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:47 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Derby, KS
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW This home will dazzle you with it's: - Two
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.
Results within 1 mile of Derby
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Southwind
1 Unit Available
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$770
1111 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
6895 S. Broadway lot # 246
6895 South Broadway Avenue, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
960 sqft
Haysville Area - 12 by 80 Modular Home Central Heat/Air Haysville School District Washer/Dryer Hook ups 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lot Rent included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764291)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
182 N Marlen Dr
182 Marlen Drive, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1976 sqft
3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
1006 E Karla Ct
1006 East Karla Court, Haysville, KS
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage spacious duplex 1752 sq ft. close to schools, shopping, turnpike access, parks, walking paths No smoking inside premises. located on quite culdesac. family-oriented neighborhood, walking paths, parks, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
4001 E. Bellaire
4001 E Bellaire Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
864 sqft
This cozy home is located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. There are 3 bedrooms with clean carpet and freshly painted walls. The kitchen features newer appliances and newly painted cabinets. There is a large backyard close to McConnell AFB.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Mead
1 Unit Available
2226 S. Estelle
2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$849
1372 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3233 S Illinois
3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1325 sqft
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447 Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11044 Fawn Grove
11044 E Fawn Grove St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
11044 Fawn Grove Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhomes - HOA, Lawn Care, Pest Control, and Trash Service Included. (RLNE5820783)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2440 sqft
1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.