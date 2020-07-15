Apartment List
/
KS
/
andover
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Andover, KS with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
3102 sqft
Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Leasing Now!! Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1821 N 127th St East
1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2440 sqft
WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
11 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley Estates
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1717 S. Cypress 321
1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334 YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS. 2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent. 1717 S. Cypress.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4616 Farmstead
4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040 4616 Farmstead Bel Aire,KS Rent: $1,675.00 ?Deposit: $1,675.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 S. Beech
1625 South Beech, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1080 sqft
This remodeled two-bedroom split-level townhouse near Harry & Webb is conveniently located to all of your retail and dining needs as well as Harrison Park and Beech Elementary School.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Village
2126 N Woodlawn
2126 N Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1471 sqft
FOR LEASE. Move in Ready! Open Floor Plan with patio. Large living room/dining combo, kitchen appliances, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car attached garage. Large master bedroom with master bath and private deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwind
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
MacDonald
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Andover, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Andover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Andover 3 BedroomsAndover Apartments with BalconiesAndover Apartments with Garages
Andover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAndover Apartments with ParkingAndover Apartments with Pools
Andover Apartments with Washer-DryersAndover Dog Friendly ApartmentsAndover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSNewton, KSHalstead, KS
Derby, KSEl Dorado, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University