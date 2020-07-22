Apartment List
/
KS
/
andover
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Andover, KS with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Andover means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Valley
942 W Threewood Ct
942 Threewood Court, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2600 sqft
942 W Threewood Ct Available 09/01/20 Large Single Family Home Located in The Preferred Andover Central School District.
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1050 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
3102 sqft
Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Leasing Now!! Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Creek
13421 E. Crestwood Ct
13421 Crestwood Court, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4578 sqft
For Lease!! 5 bedroom /5 bath- Prime East side neighborhood-Rocky Creek Legacy - Beautiful 5 bed/ 5 bath in East side Rocky Creek Legacy neighborhood near 127th and 13th St. Over 4500 sq. ft with an impressive open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5166 Villa Pl.
5166 N Villa Pl, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community 55+ - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an over-sized

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
835 sqft
Welcome home to Sundance Apartments in Wichita, Kansas. A picturesque community featuring ample green space with luxe amenities, Sundance is everything you have been searching for in your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$919
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7835 E 26th St N
7835 East 26th Street North, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2876 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home With POOL Off N. Rock Rd. - Located off North Rock Rd in a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2250 Oliver - 1
2250 S Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
First Month's Free! Move-in Special! 2 BR Apartment For Rent. Ashley Lane Apartments. 2 BR/1 BA apartment for rent with swimming pool, coin-op W/D, meeting room. Water/sewer/trash included. Some pets allowed. Managed by Zoul Properties.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Andover, KS

Finding apartments with a pool in Andover means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Andover could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Andover 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAndover Apartments with GaragesAndover Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Andover Apartments with ParkingAndover Apartments with PoolsAndover Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Andover Dog Friendly ApartmentsAndover Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSEl Dorado, KSBel Aire, KS
Derby, KSNewton, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University