Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:23 AM

46 Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN with parking

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
71 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Lindberg Road
804 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 Lindberg Road Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom West Lafayette - Located in West Lafayette School District and just minutes from Purdue, this home is perfect for families and students alike.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2800 Linda Lane
2800 Linda Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1833 sqft
Very nice home in West Lafayette schools offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate living room and Family room. Large eat-in kitchen and huge laundry room. Large yard and shed for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwestern Heights
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3719 Dartmouth Place
3719 Dartmouth Place, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2978 sqft
Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home in Arbor Chase - Upon entering this custom built home, you are greeted by a stately foyer and beautiful staircase.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1109 Windsor Road
1109 Windsor Dr, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This charming house is right next to Café Literato and Faith West Community Center. Remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 6
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Lafayette, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

