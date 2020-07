Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home 2 Beds / 1.5 Baths - Property Id: 268196



Welcome home to this highly desirable Townhome! Live comfortably in this two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath home. Please call or text our property manager Lisa for a showing.



200 Salisbury Rd in Richmond is ready to be your home. These apartments are located in Richmond at 200 Salisbury Rd. in the 47374 area. The leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has to offer. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan options. Visit 200 Salisbury Rd today.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268196

