2429 2nd Ave Available 08/21/20 Large newly renovated three bedroom - This three bedroom home has been recently updated. This home has fresh paint thru out. New carpet thru out. The kitchen cabinets and counter tops are new. Lots of room for storage. It comes with stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hook ups. Large back yard.



No Pets Allowed



