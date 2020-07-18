13 N 14th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

These loft style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments offer peaceful and professional downtown living for those who would like to be close to the ISU campus or downtown Terre Haute area. The Myers building is located at 14th and Wabash and is 5 blocks from the ISU campus.



When living at the Myers building, you will be able to enjoy Terre Haute's downtown atmosphere to it's fullest! Take a nice walk in Curtis Gilbert Park, enjoy great downtown food establishments, walking distance to all downtown nightlife.



Please call today to schedule your private viewing.



Rent: $595

Deposit: $595

No Pets!

Tenant pay Electric only!!

12 month lease

Renters insurance required!

Application fee $35.00

This is a non smoking apartment.



Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com to view all of our available rentals.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Ave

Terre Haute, IN 47807

(812) 645-2511