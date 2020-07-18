All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

13 N 14th Street

13 North 14th Street · (812) 561-1760
Location

13 North 14th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Liberty Avenue

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
These loft style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments offer peaceful and professional downtown living for those who would like to be close to the ISU campus or downtown Terre Haute area. The Myers building is located at 14th and Wabash and is 5 blocks from the ISU campus.

When living at the Myers building, you will be able to enjoy Terre Haute's downtown atmosphere to it's fullest! Take a nice walk in Curtis Gilbert Park, enjoy great downtown food establishments, walking distance to all downtown nightlife.

Please call today to schedule your private viewing.

Rent: $595
Deposit: $595
No Pets!
Tenant pay Electric only!!
12 month lease
Renters insurance required!
Application fee $35.00
This is a non smoking apartment.

Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com to view all of our available rentals.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, IN 47807
(812) 645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 N 14th Street have any available units?
13 N 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 13 N 14th Street have?
Some of 13 N 14th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 N 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 N 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 N 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13 N 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 13 N 14th Street offer parking?
No, 13 N 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13 N 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 N 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 N 14th Street have a pool?
No, 13 N 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 N 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 13 N 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 N 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 N 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 N 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 N 14th Street has units with air conditioning.
