Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Rushville, IN📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1102 N Benjamin, A-05
1102 North Benjamin Street, Rushville, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR 1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment on the Ground Floor - Available approximately 6/15/2020. Contact us for pre-screening questions. Newer carpet and vinyl.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1612 N. Main St., B-03
1612 N Main St, Rushville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
825 sqft
1612 North Main Street, Apartment B-3, RUSHVILLE IN. Two Bedroom/1 Bath upstairs apartment for lease. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring and new LED lighting. $525.00 per month / $525.00 Security Deposit ($1,050.00).
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1029 North Perkins Street
1029 North Perkins Street, Rushville, IN
Studio
$550
Affordable 1-bedroom apartments near food and hospital.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rushville rentals listed on Apartment List is $540.
Some of the colleges located in the Rushville area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Ball State University, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rushville from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.
