Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN

Finding an apartment in Muncie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
8 Units Available
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1804 W Charles St.
1804 West Charles Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1804 W Charles St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2221 W 10th Street
2221 West 10th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
2221 W 10th Street Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 1/2 car garage! - ** There are tenants in this property - Please respect their privacy ** This big 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is spacious and has lots of nice

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1312 Rex St.
1312 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1312 Rex St. Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Behind BSU Rec Center - 1312 W Rex is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath house only an 8 minute walk to the center of Ball State's campus and only a 5 minute walk to Ball State's Rec Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
107 N Dill St
107 North Dill Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4386905)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2413 S. Ebright St.
2413 South Ebright Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
2413 S. Ebright St. Available 09/14/20 2 bedroom Home at 2413 S Ebright - This 2 bed, 1 bath home includes a washer and dryer, shed, and large year. Plus, it's pet friendly!Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4979210)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 W. Rex St.
1304 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1304 W. Rex St.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1100 W. Rex St.
1100 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 W. Rex St. Available 08/08/20 5 Bedroom at 1100 Rex - This updated 5 bedroom home includes a washer and dryer, off street parking, large bedrooms, and a dishwasher. Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE5469431)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1904 N Glenwood Ave
1904 North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1904 N Glenwood Ave Available 08/08/20 First Month Free! - Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Located near Worthen Arena, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom is the perfect for entertaining your friends and family.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1312 North Woodridge Drive
1312 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1312 North Woodridge Drive Available 08/08/20 Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Stop in our office today to schedule a viewing of this very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Literally a few steps away from Campus by Robert Bell Building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
509 W 11TH
509 West 11th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
3 Bedroom/large yard! - This house has a living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a utility room plus an added bonus a huge back yard with storage shed! Don't miss out on this one! Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2201 N Janney Ave
2201 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
2201 N Janney Ave Available 08/14/20 First Month Free! 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Updated Home - Check out this modernistic 4 bedroom home! With brand-new windows, roof, water heater, furnace and appliances, you will feel more than comfortable in your new

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1901 N MAPLEWOOD
1901 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1887 sqft
1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W. Abbott St.
1406 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1406 W. Abbott St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House Available Near Campus! - This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is available near campus with a two car garage and a washer/dryer installed in unit!! Tenants pay electric, water, and sewage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Industry
1 Unit Available
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296425 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old West End
1 Unit Available
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
$605 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296462 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Old West End
1 Unit Available
123 High St - 302
123 North High Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent. Tenant pays for electric bills. Tenant pays for cable and Internet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3015 W Bethel Ave - Listed
3015 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
500 sqft
35 Unit complex of 1 Bedroom Apartments Dogs under 50 lbs. are allowed. Non-refundable deposit of $200 plus $50 per month pet rent. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent. Tenant pays electric and gas bills.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Muncie, IN

Finding an apartment in Muncie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

