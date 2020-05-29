All apartments in Mishawaka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2118 Chestnut St

2118 Chestnut Street · (574) 534-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2118 Chestnut St · Avail. Jul 14

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included. The 2 stall garage means one less headache in the winter of having to clear snow from your car, and is perfect to store your lawn mower.

Please note, washer/dryer/dishwasher are as is. Owner will not repair/replace.

No smoking permitted.

Tenant permitted 1 cat or dog under 25lbs with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing.

Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4048492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Chestnut St have any available units?
2118 Chestnut St has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2118 Chestnut St have?
Some of 2118 Chestnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Chestnut St does offer parking.
Does 2118 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 Chestnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 2118 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 2118 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Chestnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
