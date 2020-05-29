Amenities
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included. The 2 stall garage means one less headache in the winter of having to clear snow from your car, and is perfect to store your lawn mower.
Please note, washer/dryer/dishwasher are as is. Owner will not repair/replace.
No smoking permitted.
Tenant permitted 1 cat or dog under 25lbs with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing.
Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4048492)