2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included. The 2 stall garage means one less headache in the winter of having to clear snow from your car, and is perfect to store your lawn mower.



Please note, washer/dryer/dishwasher are as is. Owner will not repair/replace.



No smoking permitted.



Tenant permitted 1 cat or dog under 25lbs with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing.



Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing today!



