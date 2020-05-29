2011 Bandelier Dr

Amenities

Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer. If you're looking for a beautiful home on a short term lease, this is the perfect fit. The property is fully furnished, even including the mower for lawn care! This property comes at a steal of a price with utilities included in the rent (even high speed internet!) This property is ready for you to walk in and make yourself right at home! Contact us for showing information as soon as possible, this one always rents quickly when it's available!



Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal but the mower and a snow blower are available for use. Utilities included in the rent for a total of $1450. Please note this property is only available for a 6 month lease with a possible extension.



Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed. Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



What you should know about Obligo:

Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

