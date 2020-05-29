All apartments in Mishawaka
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

2011 Bandelier Dr

2011 Bandelier Dr · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer. If you're looking for a beautiful home on a short term lease, this is the perfect fit. The property is fully furnished, even including the mower for lawn care! This property comes at a steal of a price with utilities included in the rent (even high speed internet!) This property is ready for you to walk in and make yourself right at home! Contact us for showing information as soon as possible, this one always rents quickly when it's available!

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal but the mower and a snow blower are available for use. Utilities included in the rent for a total of $1450. Please note this property is only available for a 6 month lease with a possible extension.

Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed. Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

What you should know about Obligo:
Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have any available units?
2011 Bandelier Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 Bandelier Dr have?
Some of 2011 Bandelier Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Bandelier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Bandelier Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Bandelier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mishawaka.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Bandelier Dr does offer parking.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have a pool?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have accessible units?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Bandelier Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Bandelier Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
