Fully remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with large backyard!! - Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch style home with an open floor plan available for rent in Michigan City. This home has been completely remodeled within the last year and has been beautifully kept since. Includes a large laundry room equipped with washer & dryer. Big backyard with a huge storage shed & off-street parking! This one won't be empty for long! Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour of this property.



