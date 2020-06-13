Apartment List
37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2343 Taney Pl
2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2181 Williams St
2181 Williams Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
4451 W 20th Pl
4451 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
4451 W 20th Pl Available 07/05/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
Verified

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/06/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.
City Guide for Merrillville, IN

Looking for an apartment in Merrillville? Great! We have those! Read on to get the skinny on the apartment game around here.

A shopping and dining hub, Merrillville is home to a large concentration of big-box stores, as well as one of the largest shopping malls in Indiana. Also proudly calling Merrillville home is Chicagoland's largest water park, the Deep River Waterpark. Of course, there's more to do around here than just spend money, although you wouldn't know it by just passing through. For instance, Hidden Lake Park and Independence Park are two popular spots, both big and beautiful with small lakes and a great view of the fireworks on the 4th of July. Forest Hill Park is closer to the city center and, although it’s located beneath an Interstate, is still a nice, green area to take the dog out for a run.

Rental rates vary greatly in this city. There are few studio apartments that rent for about $300. However, inexpensive apartments go fast around here, and most apartments for rent will be more than $600. There are also a few rental homes in the $600 - $800 range. Of course, you can always find a roommate and rent a much bigger apartment with more luxury amenities for about $700 to $1,200, or get a nice, big townhouse in a quiet neighborhood for $1,200+.

What kind of amenities are you looking for? If you need a swimming pool, volleyball court, tennis court, clubhouse, picnic area, laundry room, and parking, then you will be happy to know that all of these amenities come with the more affordable apartments. Things that drive prices up around here are location, size, privacy, and units with special features, such as an in-unit washer and dryer, a garage, or a fireplace. Some apartments rent at higher rates because of the access to hiking and bike trails, lakefront, or nearby shopping and entertainment. Others are just ridiculously big and feature fancy conveniences, such as apartment cleaning and on-site dry cleaning.

Looking for a pet friendly pad? Well, you’re in luck. Not only does Merrillville have plenty of pet friendly apartments, there are also pet friendly apartments with small, fenced in yards, which makes for a very dog friendly feature. Or, you could always check out the houses for rent, although there are many different landlords with many different degrees of puppy love.

So, that's the guide to renting and living in Merrillville. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Merrillville, IN

Finding an apartment in Merrillville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

