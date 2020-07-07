Apartment List
12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Merrillville, IN

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.
Results within 1 mile of Merrillville

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
Results within 5 miles of Merrillville

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1026 Matthews St Available 08/03/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4221 Massachusetts
4221 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
Single family home - Property Id: 86479 3 bedroom 2 bath With full basement Back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86479 Property Id 86479 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897319)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
Results within 10 miles of Merrillville

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Merrillville rents declined slightly over the past month

Merrillville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Indianapolis.
    • Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

