2906 Hamaker St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

COMING SOON!!!! MUST SEE!!!! RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BDRM **CENTRAL AIR** - **There are tenants in this home. Please respect their privacy**



Brand new laminate flooring, and paint throughout entire home make this 3 bedroom 1 bath home cozy. Nice size open concept living & dining area. Kitchen has stove, fridge, washer & dryer furnished. Bathroom has tub and shower. All 3 bedrooms are good size and have closets. This home has a large fenced in back yard with a shed and CENTRAL AIR! Pets are allowed wt deposit and monthly rent. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS Tenant pays all utilities electric, gas, water & sewage. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!!



--Central Air

--Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer provided

--Fenced in back yard

--Pets allowed wt deposit and monthly rent increase ($825.00 a month if you have pet)



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE4545932)