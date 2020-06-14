2906 Hamaker St

Amenities
COMING SOON!!!! MUST SEE!!!! RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BDRM **CENTRAL AIR** - **There are tenants in this home. Please respect their privacy**
Brand new laminate flooring, and paint throughout entire home make this 3 bedroom 1 bath home cozy. Nice size open concept living & dining area. Kitchen has stove, fridge, washer & dryer furnished. Bathroom has tub and shower. All 3 bedrooms are good size and have closets. This home has a large fenced in back yard with a shed and CENTRAL AIR! Pets are allowed wt deposit and monthly rent. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS Tenant pays all utilities electric, gas, water & sewage. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!!
--Central Air
--Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer provided
--Fenced in back yard
--Pets allowed wt deposit and monthly rent increase ($825.00 a month if you have pet)
Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.
