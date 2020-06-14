All apartments in Marion
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2906 Hamaker St

2906 South Hamaker Street · (765) 288-0890 ext. 883
Location

2906 South Hamaker Street, Marion, IN 46953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2906 Hamaker St · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
COMING SOON!!!! MUST SEE!!!! RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BDRM **CENTRAL AIR** - **There are tenants in this home. Please respect their privacy**

Brand new laminate flooring, and paint throughout entire home make this 3 bedroom 1 bath home cozy. Nice size open concept living & dining area. Kitchen has stove, fridge, washer & dryer furnished. Bathroom has tub and shower. All 3 bedrooms are good size and have closets. This home has a large fenced in back yard with a shed and CENTRAL AIR! Pets are allowed wt deposit and monthly rent. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS Tenant pays all utilities electric, gas, water & sewage. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!!

--Central Air
--Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer provided
--Fenced in back yard
--Pets allowed wt deposit and monthly rent increase ($825.00 a month if you have pet)

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE4545932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Hamaker St have any available units?
2906 Hamaker St has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2906 Hamaker St have?
Some of 2906 Hamaker St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Hamaker St currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Hamaker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Hamaker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Hamaker St is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Hamaker St offer parking?
No, 2906 Hamaker St does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Hamaker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Hamaker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Hamaker St have a pool?
No, 2906 Hamaker St does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Hamaker St have accessible units?
No, 2906 Hamaker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Hamaker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Hamaker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Hamaker St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2906 Hamaker St has units with air conditioning.
