OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 1022 S Maple St Marion, IN 46953



This is a good chance to invest. It will require some remodeling but if you work with construction or have remodeling skills. This may be for you.

Here's your chance to own a home easy so pay attention:



The house has been tagged by the city.



It needs some work and you will need to get with the city and work this out.



WHEN YOU ARE THE OWNER. We will make you a direct owner finance loan with no credit check. So you can own this home by Friday next. We will accept any reasonable down payment, like 2K.



We cannot rent or rent to own this house.. If you can do the work you can own the home.



Price Drastically Reduced to $19,900



