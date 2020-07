Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located close to downtown Lowell on Commercial Ave is this 3 bedroom 1.5bth 2 story home built in 1905 with many updates. Available for immediate rental. Can be Office/business on the main level & live on the 2nd floor. 1st months rent plus security deposit of $1200. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Minimum of 1 year lease. Tenant must carry renter's insurance, pets will be considered and require proof of vaccinations & additional $50/month/pet up to 2 dogs.