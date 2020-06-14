37 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Side
1 Unit Available
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly South Shore apartments with many amenities. Hardwood floors, free heat, dining rooms and free Wi-Fi add comfort. Just off 75th and Yates.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shore 1br with heat and A/C included! - Property Id: 200229 South Shore area 1br in high rise building features: - spacious bedroom - lots of closet space - separate large living area - kitchen with passthrough window - depending on the

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7337 South South Shore Drive
7337 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
This is a stunning location with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan as far as the eyes can see from both the kitchen, bedroom, and living room, its BEAUTIFUL.
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hyde Park
14 Units Available
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,260
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
870 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hyde Park
19 Units Available
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,209
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
This is a pet-friendly property that offers residents a coffee bar, gym and garage parking. It feels like new in these recently renovated units. Just moments away from Regents Park, Morgan Shoal and I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,508
1183 sqft
Downtown living in the heart of Chicago. Across the street from Harold Washington Park and near Lake Shore Drive. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Just blocks from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Oakland
8 Units Available
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 233

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
$
Hyde Park
24 Units Available
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,090
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1403 sqft
Downtown property offers private balconies, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Residents also enjoy an on-site pool, gym and doorman at this green community. Located near the shopping and dining options of South Lake Park Avenue.
Verified

1 of 633

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Kenwood
143 Units Available
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,425
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1082 sqft
Regents Park is a luxury lakefront community located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Most have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 209

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
31 Units Available
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1114 sqft
Prime location near Highway 41 and the Lakefront Trail. Pet-friendly residence is a renovated historic hotel, with expansive lobby, doorman, guest parking, bike storage, business center and game room. Some studio to three-bedroom apartments come furnished.
Verified

1 of 174

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
148 Units Available
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,055
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5252 in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
54 Units Available
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,205
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
850 sqft
Designed by architect Mies van der Rohe, newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and brand new bathrooms. Complex has elevator, laundry on-site and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
28 Units Available
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,250
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1168 sqft
Classic 1920s style apartment with preserved features, granite counters, walk-in closets and new renovations. Community offers bike storage, fitness center, on-site laundry, elevator and concierge.
Verified

1 of 140

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
28 Units Available
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,370
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
888 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Harold Washington Park. Luxury living with on-site pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated, 1920s-building with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 237

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
West Englewood
36 Units Available
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1729 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
709 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with maple cabinetry and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a clubhouse, fitness zone, and laundry center on site. Near Metra stops. Close to Harper Theatre.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
17 Units Available
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to public transportation, steps from the 51st/53rd Street L station. Residents live in units with patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes maintenance, parking, gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Kenwood
12 Units Available
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
913 sqft
Luxury community near Burnham Park, with recently renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Complex has on-site laundry, elevator, pool table, and gym. Units feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
715 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Hyde Park
7 Units Available
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1357 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park are recently renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly building with bike storage, clubhouse, courtyard, gym. Near University of Chicago, public transit, I-90/94, Washington Park.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hammond, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hammond renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

