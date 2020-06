Amenities

2026 Shaw Ave, Peru (Eagles Pointe)- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with central air, kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious rooms, open family room, basement. Use of pool and park area included! Maconaquah school district. Rent is $700/mo with a $695 damage deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. If you're interested in this home you will first need to apply online at www.moxie-properties.com. Once you've applied please text Chrissy for a showing! 765-480-5772Â