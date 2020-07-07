Adorable home with 2 to 3 bedrooms with lots of charm. Great kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also available. Brand new laminate floors in each bedroom. Cute side yard with small storage shed. Lots of storage! All utilities are paid by tenant. No garage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 132 South East Street have any available units?
132 South East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensburg, IN.
What amenities does 132 South East Street have?
Some of 132 South East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 South East Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 South East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.