Greensburg, IN
132 South East Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

132 South East Street

132 South East Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 South East Street, Greensburg, IN 47240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable home with 2 to 3 bedrooms with lots of charm. Great kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also available. Brand new laminate floors in each bedroom. Cute side yard with small storage shed. Lots of storage! All utilities are paid by tenant. No garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 South East Street have any available units?
132 South East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensburg, IN.
What amenities does 132 South East Street have?
Some of 132 South East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 South East Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 South East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 South East Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 South East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensburg.
Does 132 South East Street offer parking?
No, 132 South East Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 South East Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 South East Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 South East Street have a pool?
No, 132 South East Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 South East Street have accessible units?
No, 132 South East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 South East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 South East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 South East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 South East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
