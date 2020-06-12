/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goshen, IN
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
1216 sqft
Unit Lot #46 Available 06/20/20 2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Winchester Trl Lot #191
191 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1216 sqft
BEAUTIFUL New 2020 Champion Home Coming SOON - Property Id: 284171 This BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Home is coming to the Winchester Trails Community SOON! Home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
512 E Douglas St
512 East Douglas Street, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Goshen comes with stove, refrigerator, shed, unfinished basement and garage.
1 of 9
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$888
1104 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1200 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21911 CR 142
21911 County Road 142, Elkhart County, IN
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home in country. - Large 4 bedroom, 2 home located in the country. (RLNE5835487)
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
14604 Falcon Lane
14604 Falcon Lane, Elkhart County, IN
Country Living with this 4 Bedroom Home in Fairfield School District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5485622)
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Tipton Area
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
Results within 10 miles of Goshen
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Antler Drive Apt B
801 Antler Drive, Middlebury, IN
3 Bedrooms
$930
1200 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex Available in Middlebury - 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name Tenants Must Have Water & Sewer Transferred into Their
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
57081 CR 35 Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Impact
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue
6250 East Trusdell Avenue, Kosciusko County, IN
Adorable, well maintained, and nicely appointed cottage on magnificent Lake Wawasee. Quaint setting on a quiet drive with limited traffic -- desirable for families with children, or for those who prefer a more peaceful stay at the lake.