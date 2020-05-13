All apartments in Evansville
400 Canal St.

400 Canal Street · (812) 428-3341
Location

400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN 47713
Old Erie

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Canal St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in downtown Evansville. This 2 bedroom features two master bedrooms that are 12x17 each with their own ensuite private bath, and large closets.
Designer kitchen with open pass through bar, new Stainless Steel stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Interior finishes include new crown molding, luxury wood plank vinyl flooring & energy efficient LED lighting and a washer dryer hook up in unit!
These Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE! All parking is off street, in our gated community.

Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make
appointments to fit your schedule!
Call or text us @812-428-3341.

Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)
Washer & Dryers hooks ups in every home!
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to downtown schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341

Blocks from the new downtown Indiana University, University of Evansville & USI Schools of Medicine
1 Mile from the University of Evansville
convenient to East or West side and 1 minute off the Lloyd Expressway

(RLNE5520950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

