Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance e-payments

400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...

Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in downtown Evansville. This 2 bedroom features two master bedrooms that are 12x17 each with their own ensuite private bath, and large closets.

Designer kitchen with open pass through bar, new Stainless Steel stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Interior finishes include new crown molding, luxury wood plank vinyl flooring & energy efficient LED lighting and a washer dryer hook up in unit!

These Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE! All parking is off street, in our gated community.



Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make

appointments to fit your schedule!

Call or text us @812-428-3341.



Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)

Washer & Dryers hooks ups in every home!

Quiet, Close, & Convenient to downtown schools & shopping

PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo

Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341



Blocks from the new downtown Indiana University, University of Evansville & USI Schools of Medicine

1 Mile from the University of Evansville

convenient to East or West side and 1 minute off the Lloyd Expressway



(RLNE5520950)