Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer. Attached garage and fenced in backyard perfect for your furry friends. We are pet friendly with breed restrictions. To view this property, schedule a showing on our website! Don't miss out, this charming home will go quick!



(RLNE5648980)