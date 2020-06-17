28 East Powell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the lap of luxury in this newly renovated downtown apartment home! Close to the new IU Med School and right in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. New solid wood cabinetry and counters in the kitchen. Wonderful layout with washer dryer hookups! The pet policy is up to two pets with a 30# max, vet records, $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20 pet rent apply. Resident responsibilities: electric/gas (sub-metered). Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Trash and lawn care! School Districts: Tekoppel Elementary, Helfrich Park Stem Academy and Reitz High School.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.