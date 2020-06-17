All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 28 East Powell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
28 East Powell Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:38 PM

28 East Powell Avenue

28 Powell Avenue · (812) 308-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Powell Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713
Blackfords's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the lap of luxury in this newly renovated downtown apartment home! Close to the new IU Med School and right in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. New solid wood cabinetry and counters in the kitchen. Wonderful layout with washer dryer hookups! The pet policy is up to two pets with a 30# max, vet records, $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20 pet rent apply. Resident responsibilities: electric/gas (sub-metered). Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Trash and lawn care! School Districts: Tekoppel Elementary, Helfrich Park Stem Academy and Reitz High School.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 East Powell Avenue have any available units?
28 East Powell Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 28 East Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 East Powell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 East Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 East Powell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue offer parking?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 East Powell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 East Powell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28 East Powell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity