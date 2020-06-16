1220 North Elliott Street

Amenities

internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

This is a great price on a one bedroom, one bath unit upstairs in a duplex. It's a lovely house, with great cabinet space and a large bedroom with a decent size living room.



Our office has four full-time maintenance staff and we seek to provide a quality, comfortable living experience. For the safety and convenience of others, this unit is a no animals/no pets unit. Thank you for your understanding.



Our website is www.delimuz.com. To apply for one of our properties, please click on the “Apply Now” button next to the property at https://www.delimuz.com/vacancies/ For property showings, please read the information below. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please call us at (812) 250-4414.



Although we are a local Evansville-based company, we have contracted with a third-party company called Rently so that you can view one of our properties at your convenience 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week. Rently allows you to enter the property immediately - saving you time and money – using a key in the lockbox on the front door.



The link to the property on Rently is https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/Evansville/122020N20Elliott20St20Apt20B20Evansville20IN2047711+862028?source=rently.com



To get the most out of Rently and to make your viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we recommend you download the Rently app on the Google Play Store or Apple Store and register with Rently prior to going to one of our properties. You may also register on rently.com (https://homes.rently.com/profile). Registration with Rently is going to require you to have a cell phone with internet connectivity and to do three things:



One, pay 99 cents with a credit card.

Two, take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license; and,

Three, take a selfie.



Rently will use these three things to verify your identity. After registering, you may go to any of our properties (or any other properties listed with Rently) at your convenience without having to register or to pay the 99 cents again. Just go to the property, enter the code on the lockbox into the Rently app on your phone, and in you go! Of course, you can always call us with any questions you have about one of our properties.



Please be aware that all of our vacant properties have monitored security systems. Please make sure to use the code provided in Rently to disarm the security system. (The alarm code is on the same page that Rently asks you to put in the lockbox number.) Please be aware that the security system code changes after each visit, so, if you come back to the property for a second viewing, the security code will be different.



If you have any trouble using the Rently app or are unable to do so for some reason, please give us a call at (812) 250-4414. We have chosen to use Rently to make your property viewing experience as convenient as possible, but we are still available to help if you need us.



Rental Terms: Rent: $445, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $445, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.