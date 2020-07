Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This full brick 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home is conveniently located near shopping. The kitchen has an eat-in area and comes with all appliances. The spacious backyard is the perfect size entertaining. Also offers a full unfinished basement, hardwood floors, covered front porch, and plenty of off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.