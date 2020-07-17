All apartments in Evansville
110 Buckingham Dr
110 Buckingham Dr

110 Buckingham Dr · (812) 459-4858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Buckingham Dr, Evansville, IN 47715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $950/month rent. First and last month's rent plus $950 security deposit required upon move in. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jamie Pfeiffer at 812-459-4858 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Buckingham Dr have any available units?
110 Buckingham Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Buckingham Dr have?
Some of 110 Buckingham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Buckingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Buckingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Buckingham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Buckingham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 110 Buckingham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Buckingham Dr offers parking.
Does 110 Buckingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Buckingham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Buckingham Dr have a pool?
No, 110 Buckingham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 110 Buckingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Buckingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Buckingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Buckingham Dr has units with dishwashers.
