110 Buckingham Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $950/month rent. First and last month's rent plus $950 security deposit required upon move in. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jamie Pfeiffer at 812-459-4858 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.