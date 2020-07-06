335 South Birkey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Bremtown Apartments! -This 2 bedroom/1-bathroom apartment located @ 333 Birkey Street in Bremen, is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood. The living room, hallway and bedrooms are all carpeted, with a vinyl area at then entry, kitchen/dining area and bathroom. Everything is reachable in the galley kitchen all with electric stove and refrigerator included. There is a sizable storage room in the hallway as well as well as a hall linen closet. This unit has forced air gas heat and central air conditioning. There is a community laundry room for your convenience with off street parking available. See associate of Marquee Property Management for Pet Approval Policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.