335 South Birkey Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

335 South Birkey Street

335 South Birkey Street · (574) 330-0443
Location

335 South Birkey Street, Bremen, IN 46506

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Bremtown Apartments! -This 2 bedroom/1-bathroom apartment located @ 333 Birkey Street in Bremen, is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood. The living room, hallway and bedrooms are all carpeted, with a vinyl area at then entry, kitchen/dining area and bathroom. Everything is reachable in the galley kitchen all with electric stove and refrigerator included. There is a sizable storage room in the hallway as well as well as a hall linen closet. This unit has forced air gas heat and central air conditioning. There is a community laundry room for your convenience with off street parking available. See associate of Marquee Property Management for Pet Approval Policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 South Birkey Street have any available units?
335 South Birkey Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 South Birkey Street have?
Some of 335 South Birkey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 South Birkey Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 South Birkey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 South Birkey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 South Birkey Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 South Birkey Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 South Birkey Street offers parking.
Does 335 South Birkey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 South Birkey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 South Birkey Street have a pool?
No, 335 South Birkey Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 South Birkey Street have accessible units?
No, 335 South Birkey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 South Birkey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 South Birkey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 South Birkey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 South Birkey Street has units with air conditioning.
