Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN

Finding an apartment in Bargersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
5 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2177 Galaxy Drive
2177 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$941
1396 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
839 Riverside Drive
839 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. 2-car detached garage. No A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
847 Riverside Drive
847 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
131 Copper Oak Court
131 Copper Oak Court, Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2409 sqft
This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,240
1296 sqft
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Southdale
20 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Valley Mills
8 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bargersville, IN

Finding an apartment in Bargersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

